There are two kinds of Super Bowl viewers: the ones who want to watch the game and the ones who just want to see the commercials. If you’re one of the latter, you better not be watching on NBC’s streaming app.

The NBC app works just fine during game action, but here’s what viewers see during some commercial breaks.

NBC

Viewers, understandably are pretty upset about this.

HI can someone link me to a super bowl stream WITH COMMERCIALS SOS PLS — julia (@heckyesjulia) February 4, 2018

I’m streaming the game. No commercials. Women everywhere are weeping. — Bailey Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 4, 2018

NBC sports app not playing commercials! WTF!? I actually want to watch them. #SuperBowl @NBCSports is this intended?? — Ryan C Davidson (@discorax) February 4, 2018

Worst part of watching #SuperBowlLII on the NBC app: no commercials — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) February 4, 2018

This NBC App is ruining the super bowl for me!! 😩😩😩 How do you NOT STREAM the commercials???? — 4Trinity (@4Trinity) February 4, 2018

It’s important to note, though, that the stream is showing some commercials. It just seems like they’re not showing every one.