Multiple Super Bowl Parking Lots Are Charging at Least $200

Do you really want to walk outside in Minneapolis in February?

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

If you thought $100 for parking at the Chargers’ first game in L.A. this season was expensive, wait until you see what lot operators in Minneapolis are charging for the Super Bowl. 

This lot costs $100. Isn’t that crazy?

Pfft, that’s nothing. Here’s another lot that costs $200. 

Surely it can’t go any higher than that, right? Nope, this one costs $240. 

You’re probably sitting in the comfort of your own home thinking you’d never pay that much to park your car. But it’s currently 3 degrees in Minneapolis with a wind chill of -12, so maybe it’s worth it to get as close to the stadium as possible. 

