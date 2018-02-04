If you thought $100 for parking at the Chargers’ first game in L.A. this season was expensive, wait until you see what lot operators in Minneapolis are charging for the Super Bowl.

This lot costs $100. Isn’t that crazy?

$100 parking for the Super Bowl. Is that a lot? pic.twitter.com/nZOayDO2lP — ryan (@justRVB) February 4, 2018

Pfft, that’s nothing. Here’s another lot that costs $200.

We’re seeing various parking prices around USBS for #SBLII tonight.



Two blocks away? $100

One block away? $200#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Lu0lCEzHjz — Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) February 4, 2018

Surely it can’t go any higher than that, right? Nope, this one costs $240.

One of the guys driving our work shuttle to U.S. Bank Stadium just sent this photo.



It appears to be a $240 parking lot just around the corner from the stadium.#SB52 pic.twitter.com/KrC0I0OE8t — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) February 4, 2018

You’re probably sitting in the comfort of your own home thinking you’d never pay that much to park your car. But it’s currently 3 degrees in Minneapolis with a wind chill of -12, so maybe it’s worth it to get as close to the stadium as possible.