Do you really want to walk outside in Minneapolis in February?
If you thought $100 for parking at the Chargers’ first game in L.A. this season was expensive, wait until you see what lot operators in Minneapolis are charging for the Super Bowl.
This lot costs $100. Isn’t that crazy?
$100 parking for the Super Bowl. Is that a lot? pic.twitter.com/nZOayDO2lP— ryan (@justRVB) February 4, 2018
Pfft, that’s nothing. Here’s another lot that costs $200.
We’re seeing various parking prices around USBS for #SBLII tonight.— Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) February 4, 2018
Two blocks away? $100
One block away? $200#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Lu0lCEzHjz
Surely it can’t go any higher than that, right? Nope, this one costs $240.
One of the guys driving our work shuttle to U.S. Bank Stadium just sent this photo.— Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) February 4, 2018
It appears to be a $240 parking lot just around the corner from the stadium.#SB52 pic.twitter.com/KrC0I0OE8t
You’re probably sitting in the comfort of your own home thinking you’d never pay that much to park your car. But it’s currently 3 degrees in Minneapolis with a wind chill of -12, so maybe it’s worth it to get as close to the stadium as possible.