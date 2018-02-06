For the first time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

By defeating the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, the Eagles won their first championship since they won the 1960 NFL Championship.

After dealing with an abundance of injuries in the regular season to key players including quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Jason Peters and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, Philadelphia went on to win three playoff games as the underdogs.

