Purchase Sports Illustrated's Commemorative Eagles Covers

Find out how to buy Sports Illustrated's commemorative issue and covers of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII championship.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 06, 2018

For the first time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

By defeating the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, the Eagles won their first championship since they won the 1960 NFL Championship.

After dealing with an abundance of injuries in the regular season to key players including quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Jason Peters and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, Philadelphia went on to win three playoff games as the underdogs.

To help celebrate this historic run from the Eagles, check out Sports Illustrated's commemorative covers of the Super Bowl LII champs or the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl LII Championship Package.

These covers, along with a host of other covers featuring the Eagles, are available for purchase with or without a frame, here. The Championship Package features a year subscription to Sports Illustrated, a limited edition hardbound commemorative book with 96 pages of photos and Sports Illustrated coverage from the 2017 season, an Eagles jacket and a collectable football, and it all can be purchased here.

Nick Foles Cover

Buy it here.

Zach Ertz Cover

Buy it here.

Super Bowl LII Championship Cover

Buy it here.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters