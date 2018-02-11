On an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson said he would rather "have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls" while discussing if players enjoy playing for the Patriots.

Philadelphia defeated New England 41-33 in Super Bowl LII to capture the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Johnson, who has spent his entire five-year career with the Eagles after being drafted with the No. 4 pick in 2013, was discussing a previous quote in about enjoying football and thinking outside the box when he started talking about the Patriots.

Johnson's full quote from Pardon My Take is below.

I just think that The Patriot Way is a fear-based organization. Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth. Are they successful? Well when they go to interviews, they act like f------ robots. Hey, stop being a d---head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. Not to be reckless, but I would much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.

Philadelphia picked up two members from the Patriots' Super Bowl LI team last offseason by signing running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive end Chris Long. Long famously put on the underdog masks with Johnson after the Eagles 15-10 win over the Falcons to open their postseason.