Despite being the NFC's top seed and hosting the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Falcons, the Eagles entered Saturday's contest as three-point underdogs. That's because Nick Foles had been shaky in three starts since star quarterback Nick Foles went down, and the Falcons scored an impressive road win over the Rams in the Wild Card round.

Philadelphia felt disrespected by this spread and sought revenge on the field.

They got it. Thanks to a stingy defensive performance and two second-half field goals from Jake Eliot—and a fourth-down goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter—the Eagles held on to beat the Falcons 15-10, which means they'll host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. After the game, Pro Bowl lineman Lane Johnson brought out a dog mask to rub the victory in all the oddsmakers' faces.

"Me and Chris Long were talking [at lunch], and everybody's calling us underdogs, so hey, let's go get us a dog mask," Johnson told ESPN's Tim McManus. "That's what we did."

The Eagles will likely be underdogs against either the Saints or Vikings in the NFC title game, so look for them to keep this mask around as a reminder that no one is giving them much of a chance to get to the Super Bowl.