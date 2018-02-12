Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was accused of shoving and pushing an Ohio woman in a hotel hallway over the weekend, according to Courtney Astolfi of cleveland.com.

Abigail Ottinger, a 19-year-old Kent State student, claims that after spending a night on a party bus going to bars in Cleveland with a group of Hunt's friends, she and a friend were kicked out of Hunt's apartment in The Metropolitan at the 9, and Hunt "shoved and pushed her" at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday when the two women did not leave the hallway, according to cleveland.com. The police report says Ottinger suffered abrasions to her knee and hand and a scratch on her chest, according to cleveland.com.

Another woman who was part of Hunt's group claims that Ottinger hit her in the face when she went out of the room to get Ottinger and her friend to leave after the two were yelling and knocking on the apartment door for 30 minutes, according to cleveland.com.

No charges have been filed, but there were two police reports of the incident—one listing Hunt as the suspect and the other listing Ottinger as the suspect—according to cleveland.com.

Another one of Hunt's friends claims that Hunt went to bed after they kicked the women out of the apartment after learning they were 19, according to cleveland.com. The friend added that the women called him and Hunt racial slurs after they were asked to leave, according to cleveland.com.

The police report says Hunt said he went to bed after asking the women to leave and that when he still could hear them in the hallway, he asked someone to call security, according to cleveland.com.

The reports also say that hotel security escorted the women downstairs and called police for assistance, and Ottinger also called police, according to cleveland.com. According to cleveland.com, dispatch logs say Ottinger was "very anxious" for police to arrive, but was "uncooperative."

Hunt, who was drafted by Kansas City in the third round in 2017, reached the Pro Bowl in his rookie year after leading the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards to go with eight rushing touchdowns and 53 receptions for 455 yards and another three scores.