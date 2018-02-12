Redskins safety Su'a Cravens has applied to be removed from the reserve/left squad list to be reinstated in the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Cravens missed all of the 2017 season to consider retirement. He left the team right before the start of the regular season and was placed on the reserve/left squad list Sept. 18, which ended his season.

Cravens' agent released a statement in December explaining that the 2016 second-round pick was suffering from Post Concussion Syndrome, but he has since been cleared and is ready to return to the NFL.

If Cravens is reinstated, he will count toward Washington's 90-man offseason roster. The Redskins could be interested in adding Cravens to their secondary after trading away Kendall Hunter, a key piece from last year's unit who was sent to the Chiefs in the deal that brought Alex Smith to Washington. Cravens was projected to be a starter before leaving the team last season.

In his rookie year in 2016 Cravens had 34 tackles, a sack and an interception and played in 11 games, starting in three.