Su’a Cravens Hopes to Play Again in 2018 After Sitting Out This Year to Ponder Retirement

Su’a Cravens’s agent says his client was dealing with post-concussion syndrome. 

By Dan Gartland
December 12, 2017

Redskins safety Su’a Cravens is hopeful to rejoin the team next season after sitting out the entire 2017 campaign to consider retirement. 

Cravens left the team on the eve of the regular season and was placed on the Reserve/Left Squad list on Sept. 18, ending his season. 

“We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018,” the team said in a statement at the time.

Apparently, he did. His agent, Fadde Mikhail, released a statement Tuesday saying Cravens has been cleared to play by a doctor. 

“My client suffered from Post Concussion Syndrome and, under the care of Dr. Michael Collins at the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Su’a has undergone targeted treatment and rehabilitation,” Mikhail said. “He is now asymptomatic and clear to return back to ALL THINGS FOOTBALL. Su’a is excited and looking forward to the 2018 NFL season and the many years to follow.”

Neither Washington nor Cravens previously indicated that he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome. Cravens claimed in a Snapchat video that a concussion suffered in October of 2016 permanently damaged his vision. (An anonymous source told NBC Sports Washington that there is “zero truth” to that claim.)

Cravens was expected to be the starter at strong safety but left the team after the preseason, texting his fellow defensive backs “peace out.”

