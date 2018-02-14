Sources: FAU DC Chris Kiffin, Lane's Younger Brother, Joining 49ers' Staff

Lane Kiffin's younger brother is moving onto the NFL after spending one season as FAU's defensive coordinator. 

By Bruce Feldman
February 14, 2018

Defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin is leaving FAU to join the San Francisco 49ers staff as the Pass Rush Specialist coach, multiple sources told SI. Chris is the younger brother of FAU head coach Lane Kiffin. The younger Kiffin improved the Owls from No. 124 on defense to No. 37 in his one season there.

The 36-year-old Kiffin played defensive line at Colorado State and coached D-line at Arkansas State and Ole Miss before taking over the defense at FAU.

