Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was involved in a car accident last week, but was uninjured, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Winston was driving on the Veterans Expressway in Tampa Bay on Feb. 13 when his Ford truck rear-ended another car, according to the Times. Neither driver suffered any injuries, but both vehicles were damaged, according to the Times, and there was an estimated $4,000 worth of damage to the car Winston hit.

According to the Times, Winston was issued a careless driving citation for the accident, which could lead to a $153 fine.

Winston, 24, is coming off arguably the most interesting year of his career. The 2015 No. 1 pick improved his completion percentage up to a career-high 63.8 percent while throwing a career-best 11 interceptions, but he also missed three games with a right shoulder injury and Tampa Bay finished last in the NFC South at 5-11 after going 9-7 the year before.

For his career, Winston has 11,636 passing yards, 69 passing touchdowns and 44 interceptions on a 60.8 percent completion rate.