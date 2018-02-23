Former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was taken into custody Friday, one day after posting a disturbing photo on his social media account that forced the closure of a California high school, Matt Stone of ABC reports.

Martin, 28, posted a picture Thursday in an Instagram story featuring a gun with the chilling words "When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." The post tagged former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, as well as Los Angeles-area Harvard-Westlake high school. Martin graduated from the high school in 2008.

“Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name,” the school said in a statement as it closed both its campuses. “Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, students received a message through the school’s Emergency Notification System at 7:14 a.m. PT Friday. Police reported to both campuses.

This post comes just more than a week after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla. at his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Martin was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round in 2012 and spent the first two years of his career there. During his second season, it was reported that Marin was being bullied by other members of the Dolphins offensive line. An investigation from lawyer Ted Wells found a "pattern of harassment" by Miami linemen Incognito, Pouncey and John Jerry. The evidence revealed racist, sexually explicit, homophobic and misogynistic messages were sent to Martin, including a voicemail from Incognito in which Incognito calls Martin the n-word. Incognito was suspended eight games.

Martin played one more year in the NFL with the 49ers after leaving the Dolphins. After that season, a back injury pushed Martin to retire. The summer after retiring, Martin revealed he attempted suicide multiple times during his career. It was also reported that he was working on a memoir that summer.