The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a deal to opt out of the NFL's deal with Ticketmaster and instead work with SeatGeek as their box office, per ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The Lions opted to use a different provider back in 2013, but they moved back to Ticketmaster for the upcoming season. In November, the Saints switched to SeatGeek.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to making deals outside of the league's partners. In 1995, he made a deal with Pepsi when the league was partnered with Coke. In 2002, he opted out of the NFL's licensing deal that split revenues equally. The Cowboys are still the only team that does this.

The move has nothing to do with the news that Jones will have to reimburse the NFL $2 million in legal fees in his fight against commissioner Roger Goodell over Goodell's renewal.