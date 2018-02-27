Jerry Jones asked for a hearing with Roger Goodell to contest the NFL's attempt to make Jones reimburse the more than $2 million in legal fees the compensation committee accrued while Jones tried to stop Goodell's contract extension during the season, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

According to Maske, it is not clear when the hearing would happen, and the league and Cowboys executive and Jones' son, Stephen, declined to comment to The Post.

Jones threatened to sue the league over the five-year contract extension Goodell was receiving, and the league is seeking repayment for its legal expenses on the basis of a 1997 resolution that makes owners pay for legal costs for both sides if they take legal action against the league, according to Maske. Maske adds that a source said the league has previously used this resolution.

Although Jones threatened to sue over Goodell's extension, much of his issue with the league stems over the six-game suspension given to Ezekiel Elliott for domestic violence. Elliott tried fighting the suspension for much of the season, but eventually stopped his legal battle and took the suspension despite not being arrested or charged after being accused.

Goodell's extension was finalized in December and was reported to be worth up to $200 million.