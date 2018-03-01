Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly Says His Cancer Has Returned

Hall of Fame former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time, he announced Thursday.

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers again,” Kelly said in a statement. “The oral cancer we hoped would be gone forever has returned. Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know that God is with me. I continuously talk about the four F’s. Faith, Family, Friends and Fans. With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying ‘Kelly Tough’ and trusting God will carry us though this difficult time.”

Kelly was first diagnosed with cancer in his upper jaw in June 2013 and was declared cancer-free after a surgery to remove part of the jaw. (Kelly was given a prosthesis to replace the six teeth and portion of bone removed in the surgery.) Doctors discovered more evidence of cancer in March 2014 and he was again declared cancer-free that August after radiation treatment and chemotherapy.

Kelly, 56, played 11 seasons in the NFL, all with the Bills. He compiled a career record of 101–59 and won four consecutive AFC Championship Games from 1990–93, though Buffalo famously lost in the Super Bowl each time.