The 49ers won a coin toss against the Raiders and now own the ninth pick in the draft. Oakland will pick tenth come April 26.

The toss was administered at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It was necessary because both clubs finished 6-10 and had identical strengths of schedule (.512), which is the tiebreaker for draft position.

Oakland started the season 2-0 while San Francisco stumbled to an 0-9 start before winning six of its last seven with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. The 49ers signed Garoppolo to a five-year deal this offseason worth $137 million, the highest per annum deal in the history of the league.

The 49ers' win gave the Patriots the 43rd pick in the draft as part of the Garoppolo trade.

The coin was flipped by 11-time Pro Bowl defensive back Rod Woodson, who played for both the 49ers (1997) and Raiders (2002-03). Woodson is currently the cornerbacks coach for Oakland.

