Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin is still dropping jaws at the NFL Combine.

On Saturday, Griffin had one of the most impressive showings of any prospect in any event when he had 20 reps on the bench press with a prosthetic hand.

On Sunday, Griffin once again provided the biggest moment of the day when he unofficially ran the fastest 40-yard dash for a linebacker since 2003 with a time of 4.38 seconds. If that time holds, it will be even faster than former Penn State running back Saquan Barkley, who ran the 40 in 4.40 seconds.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that two scouts clocked Griffin at 4.38 seconds and another had him in at 4.40 seconds.

He was featured on SI TV based off Andy Staples's profile of the inspirational UCF linebacker.

Griffin finished the season with All-American honors and was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference first team pick. He could be projected as a fifth or sixth round draft pick.