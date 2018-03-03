Watch: Shaquem Griffin Puts Up 20 Bench Presses With One Hand At NFL Combine

Shaquem Griffin put up an inspiring performance at the NFL Combine with his bench press.

By Chris Chavez
March 03, 2018

UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin is participating in the 2018 NFL Draft Combine and impressed many by putting up 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Griffin had his left hand amputated as a child but he used a prosthetic for his workout on Saturday afternoon.

A general manager said that he has been impressed by Griffin and expected him to just do five but Griffin wanted to prove that he could do even more.

He was featured on SI TV based off Andy Staples’s profile of the inspirational UCF linebacker.Start your seven-day free trial of SI TV now on Amazon Channels.

Griffin finished the season with All-American honors and was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference first team pick. He could be projected as a fifth or sixth round draft pick.

