UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin is participating in the 2018 NFL Draft Combine and impressed many by putting up 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Griffin had his left hand amputated as a child but he used a prosthetic for his workout on Saturday afternoon.

A general manager said that he has been impressed by Griffin and expected him to just do five but Griffin wanted to prove that he could do even more.

A GM said he'd be impressed if @Shaquemgriffin could do five bench reps with his prosthetic hand.



He did 20.

Griffin finished the season with All-American honors and was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference first team pick. He could be projected as a fifth or sixth round draft pick.