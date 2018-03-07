NFL prospect Derrius Guice said on Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was asked by a team during an interview at the combine if he liked men. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk confirmed with a source that Guice was asked this question.

Although this question would be considered out of line by many, it is not an uncommon thing to be brought up at the combine.

In 2013, former Colorado tight end Nick Kasa was asked if he "likes girls." In 2016, cornerback Eli Apple, who is with the Giants now, said he was asked a similar question during an interview with the Falcons. Apple said it was the first question he was asked in that interview and it appeared that the Falcons were just looking to see how he would react to it.

Atlanta issued an apology for asking the question, and the NFL said it was going to look into the incident. The league called it "disappointing and clearly inappropriate."

Guice, who played at LSU for three seasons before declaring for the draft, rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns during his career. Last season he ran for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is projected to go in the the first two rounds, according to NFL.com