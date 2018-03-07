Jason Kelce is still excited about winning the Super Bowl.

The Eagles center decided to take in the Flyers game Wednesday with teammate linebacker Mychal Kendricks, so naturally, those in charge had to make sure Kelce got a microphone in his hands so he could address the Philadelphia crowd.

The All-Pro has become a bit of a hero in the city, not just for his play on the field, which has earned him two Pro Bowl selections and the All-Pro nod for this past season, but Kelce is also loved for his ability to rally the fans with his words.

His speech during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade has already cemented its place in history. Wednesday, he provided a taste of the energy that he brought to the crowd in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum last month in effort to rally Flyers fans for this contest against the Penguins.

The pep talk we all want. The pep talk we all need. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/YdikSV1qVG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 8, 2018

The Flyers, who entered the day third in the Metropolitan division, just two points behind the Capitals, lost the game 5-2.