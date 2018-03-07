The Seattle Seahawks are trading defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bennett has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons but believed he played his last game for Seattle after the team's 26-24 regular season loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Eve.

“I probably won’t be back next year," he said, according to The News Tribune. "Just seems like it’s a young man’s game. I can see them going younger, with younger players. That’s part of the game.”

Bennett was due a $3 million roster bonus if he remained with the team by March 18. he had three years remaining on his deal with Seattle after inking a $29.5 million extension through the 2020 season in December 2016. He was expected to earn $8.4 million in 2018.

He finished 2017 with 8.5 sacks.

The Atlanta Falcons had previously been reported as interested in Bennett.

The Bennett trade comes after it was reported that four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman will meet with Seahawks management to discuss his future with the team, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. The Seahawks have undergone significant personnel re-shuffling after finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Seattle will have two new coordinators, as Brian Schottenheimer replaces Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator and Ken Norton Jr. takes over the defensive coordinator position from Kris Richard.