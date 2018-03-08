Watch: Tom Brady Gets His Head Shaved for Cancer Research

Tom Brady found a really good reason to get his head shaved.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 08, 2018

Tom Brady's pretty-boy haircut is no more.

The Patriots quarterback had his head shaved Thursday as a part of a charity event along with Massachusets governor Charlie Baker, according to WCVB 5 Boston. The event was part of an effort by Granite Telecommunications to pledge $5 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute if 1,000 Granite team members, their family and friends shaved their heads or beards.

According to TMZ, $7.5 million was raised by this event.

Check out Brady get his head shaved below.

This is an event that likely meant a lot to the three-time MVP, because his mother Galynn is a cancer survivor.

