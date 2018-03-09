Report: Browns Trade For QB Tyrod Taylor

The Browns have acquired Tyrod Taylor from the Bills in exchange for the 65th pick in this year's draft, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, 28, threw for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 14 starts in 2017 and led the Bills to their first playoff appearance since 1999. He also ran for 427 yards and four more scores.

Over the past three seasons, Taylor has thrown for 51 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and rushed for 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns in 43 starts.

Taylor signed a two-year, $31.5 million deal with Buffalo prior to the 2017 season. He's set to earn $10 million next season as well as a $6 million roster bonus, and his deal in total comes with an $18 million cap hit for the 2018 season.

It was the second major trade the Bills made on Friday. Earlier in the day, Cleveland acquired three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins for two draft picks, neither of which is in the first or second round. And shortly after the Taylor news dropped, Schefter reported that Cleveland woudl also acquire cornerback Damarious Randall from the Packers. Cleveland also owns the first and fourth overall pick in this year's draft.

The Bills now own five picks in the top 65 of this year's draft: No. 21, No. 22, No. 53, No. 56 and No. 65.

The Browns are thought to be considering drafting a quarterback with one of their first-round picks.