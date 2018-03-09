The Seahawks have released veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, he confirmed to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, but the team would like him back.

“They wanted the financial flexibility going into free agency but expressed that they wanted me to return and will be in contact,” Sherman told Breer.

NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported on Wednesday that the team was planning to release Sherman and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Thursday night that the move would come Friday after the Seahawks failed to find a trade partner.

By cutting Sherman, Seattle saves $11 million off its 2018 salary cap, though his $2.2 million signing bonus will count against the cap.

Sherman, who turns 30 at the end of this month, is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection. His 2017 season ended after nine games when he tore his Achilles tendon.

“Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course” pic.twitter.com/nonbj7rQDA — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 9, 2018

The 2018 Seahawks are already slated to look dramatically different from past teams and more changes could be on the way. Michael Bennett was traded to the Eagles and Seattle is also reportedly open to trading Earl Thomas. Cornerback Jeremy Lane was released on Friday as well, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor’s futures are also up in the air due to career-threatening neck injuries.