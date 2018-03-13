Quarterback Sam Bradford intends to sign a contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly worth $20 million for one year and includes $15 million guaranteed as well as a one-year option for $20 million.

NFL free agency officially opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Bradford played in just two games last season for the Minnesota Vikings and completed 32 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. He started 15 games for Minnesota in 2016 but was replaced by Case Keenum, who led the Vikings to the NFC Championship when Bradford went down with a knee injury.

In his lone season as Minnesota's top quarterback in 2016, Bradford finished with 3,877 yards and 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Minnesota elected to let Keenum, Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater test free agency. Keenum has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is planning to sign a three-year deal worth $84 million with Minnesota on Thursday. No final decision has been made by Cousins but a visit is planned, his agent told ESPN.