The Titans will sign former Patriots running back Dion Lewis to a four-year deal, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lewis, 27, had the best year of his career last season, leading New England with 896 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to go along with 32 receptions for 214 yards and three more scores. He had nine carries for 39 yards in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Lewis is the second former Patriot the Titans agreed to terms with on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Tennessee agreed with cornerback Malcolm Butler on a four-year deal worth up to $61 million.

Tennessee's ties with the Patriots extend to the front office. In Tennessee, Lewis will be coached by first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a linebacker with the Patriots. Jon Robinson, who was a college scout for the Patriots, is now the general manage of the Titans.

The Titans' featured backs in 2017 were Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray, with the former taking more of the workload as the season wore on. Tennessee released Murray earlier this offseason, and Lewis is expected to share carries with Henry, the former Heisman Trophy winner.

A fifth-round pick of the Eagles out of Pittsburgh in 2011, Lewis played sparingly in two seasons in Philadelphia and did not receive a carry in either the 2013 or 2014 seasons. He signed with New England prior to the 2015 season and has started 19 games for the Patriots.