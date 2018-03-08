The Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray, the team announced Thursday. It's a move that appeared likely once Derrick Henry established himself as the lead back down the stretch last season.

Murray joined Tennessee prior to the 2016 season and rushed for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns that year en route to his third Pro Bowl. But the 30-year-old struggled with injuries during the 2017 season—posting 659 yards and six touchdowns on a career-low 3.6 yards per carry—as Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and 2016 second-round pick, took on a bigger role.

Murray did not play in the Titans' regular-season finale and also did not suit up for the comeback Wild Card playoff victory over the Chiefs, a game in which Henry managed 156 yards and two touchdowns.

By releasing Murray, the Titans save $4.5 million in cap space.

Murray had his best season with the Cowboys in 2014, when he led the league with 1,845 rushing yards.