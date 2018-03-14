While NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until the league's new year starts today at 4 p.m. rumors and news are beginning to flow regarding some big names.

Tuesday saw the quarterback dominos fall in a big way. Kirk Cousins is headed to Minnesota, Case Keenum to Denver and Sam Bradford to Arizona. The free-agent market's best running back, Dion Lewis, is also off the board, as he'll sign a four-year deal with the Titans.

The Packers released three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and an Aaron Rodgers favorite, Jordy Nelson, after he spent ten seasons with the team.

It's a reminder that anything can happen in the NFL, and that virtually any player can be moved at any time.

Here is all the latest news, buzz and rumors as clubs start building for next season.

• The Browns are expected to sign former San Francisco 49ers running Carlos Hyde to a three-year deal worth more than $15 million. Hyde led the 49ers in rushing in each of the last three seasons. (NFL.com)

• Michael Bennett will restructure his contract after being traded to the Eagles. Bennett will receive a $1.725 million signing bonus, and can earn up to $4 million in incentives. (ESPN.com)

• The Dolphins restructure the contract of safety Reshad Jones. Jones will earn $970,000 in 2018, and will get a $4.05 million signing bonus. The moves creates more than $6 million in salary cap space. (ESPN.com)

• The Titans will sign former Patriots running back Dion Lewis to a four-year deal. (ESPN.com)

• The New York Jets are expected to sign former Titans linebacker Avery Williamson. Williamson will receive $22.5 million ver three years, including $16 million in guarantees. (NFL.com)