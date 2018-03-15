Most of the big dominoes have fallen but the NFL offseason frenzy is far from over. Teams are still looking to solidify their rosters ahead of next month’s draft by picking up free agents and making trades.

Several big-name players recently released as cap casualties are still looking for jobs and are set to visit potential employers over the next several days. There could still be more cuts on the way, too.

Keep track of all the news below as we update this post throughout the day.

• The Saints want to bring Ndamukong Suh to New Orleans for a visit. (NFL Network)

• Mike Pouncey has asked the Dolphins to release him and Miami is expected to grant the request. (ESPN)

• The Raiders are signing running back Doug Martin. (NFL Network)

• The Browns are releasing Jason McCourty. (NFL Network)

• Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz is retiring due to concussions. (Official)

• Two defensive players, Tahir Whitehead and Marcus Gilchrist, are visiting the Raiders. (ESPN/NFL Network)

• Veteran tight end Brent Celek, recently released by the Eagles, is visiting the Lions. (SiriusXM)

• The 49ers are trading center Daniel Kilgore and a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins for a seventh-round pick. (ESPN)