Center Mike Pouncey Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Chargers

Mike Pouncey has been on the Dolphins for the first seven years of his career.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 19, 2018

The Chargers and center Mike Pouncey have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, the team announced Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports the deal is worth $15 million with $10 million guaranteed.

Pouncey, who will be entering his eighth season in the league in the fall, is a three-time Pro Bowler from 2013-2015.

Last season, Spencer Pulley started every game at center for Los Angeles in his second season and as an undrafted rookie, he appeared in every game in 2016.

Pouncey has spent each one of his first seven seasons with Dolphins. In 2014, he switched from center to right guard when Samson Satele returned to the team. Pouncey made the switch back to center the next season when Satele was gone.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now