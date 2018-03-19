The Chargers and center Mike Pouncey have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, the team announced Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports the deal is worth $15 million with $10 million guaranteed.

Pouncey, who will be entering his eighth season in the league in the fall, is a three-time Pro Bowler from 2013-2015.

Last season, Spencer Pulley started every game at center for Los Angeles in his second season and as an undrafted rookie, he appeared in every game in 2016.

Pouncey has spent each one of his first seven seasons with Dolphins. In 2014, he switched from center to right guard when Samson Satele returned to the team. Pouncey made the switch back to center the next season when Satele was gone.