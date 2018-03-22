Wide receiver Mike Wallace has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, the team announced Thursday. Peter Schrager of NFL Network first reported the news.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the deal will be worth $2.5 million with incentives and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports the deal can be worth up to $4 million.

Wallace, who will be entering his 10th season in 2018, had spent the last two years with the Ravens. During that time he caught 124 passes for 1,765 yards and eight touchdowns. For his career he has 538 receptions, 8,072 yards and 57 scores.

Originally drafted by the Steelers in the third round in 2009, Wallace spent his first four years in Pittsburgh and earned a Pro Bowl invite in 2011. He left the Steelers in free agency to join the Dolphins in 2013, and after two years in Miami, he was traded to the Vikings, where he stayed for one season before going to Baltimore.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles had a hole to fill on the outside after trading away wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley earlier in the offseason. Wallace will join Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz as Philadelphia's likely top targets for next season.