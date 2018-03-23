Ndamukong Suh is the biggest name left on the free agent market, and it seems like he’s taking his time making a decision.

As of Friday afternoon, the latest news is that Suh has added a fourth team to his list of potential landing spots. Suh told Yahoo’s Jordan Schultz that the Jets are “a serious contender,” though he hasn’t arranged a visit with the team yet.

The other three teams Suh is considering are the Rams, Saints and Titans. He had been scheduled to visit with the Raiders but canceled the trip, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver reported on Wednesday.

Suh was released by the Dolphins last week, allowing the team to save $17 million in cap space. The 31-year-old has been highly sought-after by teams seeking help on the defensive line. He had 4.5 sacks in 2017 while starting all 16 of Miami’s games, though he has made just one Pro Bowl since 2014.

There is no indication when we can expect Suh to make a decision, but it’s probably safe to say it won’t come until after he speaks with the Jets.