The Broncos agreed to a three-year deal with punter Marquette King, the team announced Thursday.

King had spent the last six years with the Raiders before getting released at the end of last month. It was reported that part of the reason behind Oakland's decision was because King's personality did not mesh with new coach Jon Gruden.

During his time with the Raiders, King became one of the top punters in the NFL. He spent his entire first year with the team on injured reserve, but over the last five seasons he averaged 46.8 yards per punt.

Last season King had the third-best net punting average in the league and in 2013, his first season on the field, he led the league in punt average at 48.9 yards.

In 2016 he was named second team All-Pro after being second in the league with a punt average of 48.6 yards and having the eighth-best net punting average.

In his five career games in Denver, the 29-year-old King is averaging 50 yards per punt. In his last two games at Mile High Stadium, he has had 14 punts that averaged 54.1 yards.