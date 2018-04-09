Packers receiver Trevor Davis was arrested on charges of making criminal threats Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport for joking about having a bomb, TMZ first reported.

Davis was checking in for his flight when he was “asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol, cans, knives, weapons or explosives, and Davis turned to his female companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives,” LAX police told ESPN.

Davis, 24, was a fifth-round pick in 2016 out of Cal. He played in all 16 games last season, mostly as a return man. He returned 24 punts and 31 kickoffs while also catching five passes for 70 yards. He played just 9.8% of Green Bay’s offensive snaps but 40.5% of the special teams snaps.