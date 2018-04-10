NFL Draft 2018: Quarterback Rankings and Analysis

The MMQB is teaming up with Pro Football Focus for The MMQB Draft Preview Show With PFF, exclusively airing on SI TV (click here to subscribe). In the weeks leading up to the 2018 NFL draft in Dallas, these guys are going to be breaking down every position in this talented draft class.

On the fifth episode, Pro Football Focus’s Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson are ranking the position that everyone’s talking about—the quarterbacks. There are possibly six quarterbacks who could be drafted in the first round, so let’s jump right into the rankings.

Ranked at No 6. is Wyoming’s Josh Allen ... and the PFF guys don’t quite buy into him like other draft analysts. Sure, he throws laser-bullet passes unlike anyone else in this draft class and makes spectacular passes on the move, but his missed throws and arguably more importantly, his bad decisions on the field are concerning. Many assume that Allen’s big arm means that he immediately has potential to thrive in the NFL, but he must get better at the everyday easy things.>

Coming in at No. 5 is Louisville’s Lamar Jackson. Like Allen, it’s clear that Jackson has something special about him. He’s an incredible athlete who boasts dynamic tools and can make NFL-style throws into tight windows, but throw-for-throw, he’s just not that accurate. Jackson isn’t the complete package that many NFL teams are looking for—in order to maximize his skills, teams will have to design an offense around him.

The No. 4-ranked quarterback is Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who’s one of the toughest quarterbacks to figure out in this draft. Sometimes he throws the ball well, sometimes he doesn’t. Some plays are great, others are not. Rudolph is strong in some key areas, like on third downs, but he’s weak in other areas, like in the red zone. What team will take a chance on him?

