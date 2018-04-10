Aaron Rodgers Went to India and Met the Dalai Lama

Aaron Rodgers is in India this week with girlfriend Danica Patrick doing charity work and had the opportunity to meet the Dalai Lama on Tuesday.

The Tibetan spiritual leader posed for a photo with Rodgers while wearing a Packers hat, though his technique for toting the football may need some work.

Meeting the Dalai Lama must have been a thrill for Rodgers, who spoke at length with ESPN’s Mina Kimes last year about his passion for exploring matters of religion and spirituality.

Rodgers and Patrick are working with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, an organization that gives hearing aids to people around the world who otherwise wouldn’t have access to them.