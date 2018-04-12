Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was set to workout for the Seattle Seahawks this week but the trip was postponed after he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On NFL Live, Schefter said there is a possibility that the workout could be canceled. The team is still considering bringing him in but no final say has been made.

The team has an opening for Russell Wilson's back-up quarterback. Seattle wanted to know that Kaepernick would not kneel during the upcoming season and he was unable to assure them of that.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Caroll want Kaepernick to consider how he wants to proceed on everything and meet at a later date when he has a clearer idea, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Kaepernick met with NFL attorneys in New York for his deposition regarding a grievance against the league's owners allegedly colluding to keep him from playing.

Kaepernick has remained a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. He did not play for any team during the 2017-18 season. Kaepernick started protesting during the national anthem by taking a knee before games in the 2016 season. Kaepernick's protest is to raise awareness about the racial and societal injustices in America.

In May 2017, Kaepernick met with the Seahawks but no contract talks materialized. The Baltimore Ravens considered bringing in Kaepernick for a workout but never followed through with the idea.

This news also comes after free agent safety Eric Reid was reportedly asked about kneeling during the national anthem by Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown. Reid was among the first players who protested with Kaepernick.