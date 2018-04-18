Members of the Stoneman Douglass High School football team and the family of Parkland shooting victim Aaron Feis will announce the Dolphins' draft picks during Day 3, reports the Sun Sentinel.

According to the Sentinel, the group of 18 graduating seniors and the assistant coach's family will read the picks from the team's training facility on during Rounds 4–7 on April 28.

Feis, who also worked as a security guard at the high school, was one of the 17 people killed after a former student opened fire at the school Feb. 14. He is remembered as a hero who shielded students during the attack.

The Dolphins have supported the community since the shooting, donating to the family of Feis and families of the other victims. Other athletes have supported the school as well.

According to the Sentinel, former Dolphins center Dwight Stephenson will announce the team's second-round pick, while safety Reshad Jones will announce the third-round choice.

The NFL draft begins with the first round April 26. Rounds 2 and 3 are the following day.