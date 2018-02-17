The Dolphins coaching staff and other employees donated $17,500 to the family of Aaron Feis, the assistant high school football coach who died protecting students in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, according to Craig Davis the Sun-Sentinel.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Miami's special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was acquainted with Feis from when Rizzi worked at Rutgers and visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas for recruiting trips and organized Dolphins coaches and other employees to donate to the family. On Friday, Rizzi presented Fies' brother with a check, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“As a coaching staff we got together on the morning after the tragedy and started talking about that we really wanted to do something for coach Feis and his family. Next thing you know we had close to 50 people that donated money,” Rizzi told the Sun-Sentinel.

In addition to this donation to Feis' family, the Dolphins also donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe for victims of the shooting that was set up by Broward County Education Fund, according to the Sun-Sentinel. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $1.2 million had been raised.

Feis is survived by a wife and daughter.