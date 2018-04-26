Josh Rosen: 'There Were Nine Mistakes Ahead of Me'

Josh Rosen isn't too happy about being selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The Cardinals took the UCLA quarterback after trading with the Raiders for the tenth pick.

When interviewed during the draft, Rosen told reporters "There were nine mistakes ahead of me."

Three quarterbacks were included in the nine players drafted before Rosen. The Browns took Baker Mayfield, while the Jets chose Sam Darnold and Josh Allen went to the Bills.

It was speculated on Thursday afternoon that the Jets might take Rosen over Darnold with the third pick.

Rosen also said during draft night, "I was pretty pissed off that I fell."