Los Angeles Chargers NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Chargers use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By SI Wire
April 26, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2018 NFL draft after a 9-7 season in which they missed the playoffs. Although Los Angeles won six of their last seven games, they started the season 0-4 and could never fully recover. In free agency, the Chargers signed TE Virgil Green and center Mike Pouncey, as well as quarterback Geno Smith, to shore up their offense. Los Angeles will likely look to the draft to improve its defense.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Chargers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 17 (No. 17 overall)

Round 2, Pick 16 (No. 48 overall)

Round 3, Pick 20 (No. 84 overall)

Round 4, Pick 19 (No. 119 overall)

Round 5, Pick 18 (No. 155 overall)

Round 6, Pick 17 (No. 191 overall)

Round 7, Pick 33 (No. 251 overall)

