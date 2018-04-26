Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

Icon Sportswire

How will the Steelers use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We're breaking down every pick here.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 26, 2018

The Steelers won the AFC North for the second straight year in 2017, but failed to reach the conference championship game for a second time in as many years as they were bounced from the playoffs at home in the divisional round.

Pittsburgh went 13-3 in 2017 and missed out on the top seed in the AFC due to a tiebreaker with the Patriots. Despite having one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, the Steelers will go into 2018 with a new offense coordinator after parting ways Todd Haley once his contract expired at the end of last season.

Running back Le'Veon Bell was placed on the franchise tag for the second straight season and issues with wide receiver Martavis Bryant were a big story throughout the regular season.

Here's the full list of picks the Steelers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 28 (No. 28 overall)

Round 2, Pick 28 (No. 60 overall)

Round 3, Pick 28 (No. 92 overall)

Round 5, Pick 11 (No. 148 overall)

Round 5, Pick 28 (No. 165 overall)

Round 7, Pick 2 (No. 220 overall)

Round 7, Pick 28 (No. 246 overall)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)