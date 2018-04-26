The Steelers won the AFC North for the second straight year in 2017, but failed to reach the conference championship game for a second time in as many years as they were bounced from the playoffs at home in the divisional round.

Pittsburgh went 13-3 in 2017 and missed out on the top seed in the AFC due to a tiebreaker with the Patriots. Despite having one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, the Steelers will go into 2018 with a new offense coordinator after parting ways Todd Haley once his contract expired at the end of last season.

Running back Le'Veon Bell was placed on the franchise tag for the second straight season and issues with wide receiver Martavis Bryant were a big story throughout the regular season.

Here's the full list of picks the Steelers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 28 (No. 28 overall)

Round 2, Pick 28 (No. 60 overall)

Round 3, Pick 28 (No. 92 overall)

Round 5, Pick 11 (No. 148 overall)

Round 5, Pick 28 (No. 165 overall)

Round 7, Pick 2 (No. 220 overall)

Round 7, Pick 28 (No. 246 overall)