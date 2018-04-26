Fans at the NFL draft were not happy to see commissioner Roger Goodell. An annual tradition, Goodell was met with loud boos as he took the podium on Thursday night.

Goodell was in the middle of conflict again last season, feuding with owners and fans over issues of the national anthem protests and his own contract extension.

In particular, Goodell fought with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who hired an attorney that was prepared to sue the committee while trying to stop Goodell's extension from being finalized. Jones eventually backed down from his threat and no suit was ever brought. The commissioner of 12 years then sued Jones for $2 million in legal fees that piled up during the course of the season.

Goodell came out with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman and tight end Jason Witten on stage but the fans still booed.

Because the draft took place in Jones' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, fans had even more incentive to boo the commissioner.

Goodell did appear to take the boos in good light before sharing a few words.

Watch his reaction below.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 pick.