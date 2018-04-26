Watch: Roger Goodell Booed Mercilessly by Fans at NFL Draft Despite Cowboys Legends Present

As is the annual tradition, the fans let Goodell hear it when he stepped on the podium.

By Nihal Kolur
April 26, 2018

Fans at the NFL draft were not happy to see commissioner Roger Goodell. An annual tradition, Goodell was met with loud boos as he took the podium on Thursday night.

Goodell was in the middle of conflict again last season, feuding with owners and fans over issues of the national anthem protests and his own contract extension.

In particular, Goodell fought with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who hired an attorney that was prepared to sue the committee while trying to stop Goodell's extension from being finalized. Jones eventually backed down from his threat and no suit was ever brought. The commissioner of 12 years then sued Jones for $2 million in legal fees that piled up during the course of the season.

Goodell came out with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman and tight end Jason Witten on stage but the fans still booed.

Because the draft took place in Jones' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, fans had even more incentive to boo the commissioner.

Goodell did appear to take the boos in good light before sharing a few words. 

Watch his reaction below.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 pick.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)