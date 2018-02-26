NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell plans to request millions of dollars from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for challenging Goodell's contract renewal and speaking out against Ezekiel Elliott's suspension. The repayment is expected to be for more than $2 million for reimbursement of costs incurred by member clubs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It was initially reported that Goodell was fining Jones, according to Ken Belson of The New York Times. It was later clarified that Goodell was just seeking repayment for the legal expenses pertaining to Jones' threats to sue the league The NFL Finance Committee and other owners supported the repayment, according to NFL reporter Ed Werder.

Belson reported the fees focused on Jones' efforts to hurt Goodell's contract talks. Jones was upset over Elliott's six-game suspension after the NFL concluded its investigation into domestic violence allegations against the Cowboys running back. Elliott was not arrested or charged for the incident in which a former girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. Elliott appealed his case in federal court but was denied.

Jones was among the owners in the compensation committee that determined Goodell's contract extension. Jones was calling for a different contract than what was proposed and approved in May 2017. Jones also hired an attorney that was prepared to sue the committee while trying to stop Goodell's extension from being finalized. Jones eventually backed down from his threat and no suit was ever brought.

A spokesman for the Cowboys said the team was unaware of the impending penalties, according to The Times. The NFL did not comment to The Times either.

Goodell's five-year extension was finalized in December and could be worth up to a reported $200 million.