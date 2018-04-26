San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the 49ers use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

The San Francisco 49ers' 2017 season can be summed up in two phases.

They lost their first eight games under new coach Kyle Shanahan and then traded for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

With Garoppolo under center, San Francisco won their final five games while averaging almost 29 points per game. Garropolo finished with 1,560 passing yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the 49ers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 9 (No. 9 overall)

Round 2, Pick 27 (No. 59 overall)

Round 3, Pick 6 (No. 70 overall)

Round 3, Pick 10 (No. 74 overall)

Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 128 overall)

Round 5, Pick 6 (No. 143 overall)

Round 6, Pick 10 (No. 184 overall)

Round 7, Pick 5 (No. 223 overall)

Round 7, Pick 22 (No. 240 overall)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)