The San Francisco 49ers' 2017 season can be summed up in two phases.

They lost their first eight games under new coach Kyle Shanahan and then traded for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

With Garoppolo under center, San Francisco won their final five games while averaging almost 29 points per game. Garropolo finished with 1,560 passing yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the 49ers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 9 (No. 9 overall)

Round 2, Pick 27 (No. 59 overall)

Round 3, Pick 6 (No. 70 overall)

Round 3, Pick 10 (No. 74 overall)

Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 128 overall)

Round 5, Pick 6 (No. 143 overall)

Round 6, Pick 10 (No. 184 overall)

Round 7, Pick 5 (No. 223 overall)

Round 7, Pick 22 (No. 240 overall)