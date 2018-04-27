Antonio Gates plans to return to the NFL for a 16th season, but the Chargers do not plan on re-signing him, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Gates joined the Chargers in 2003 and has made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams throughout his career. He is the franchise leader in receptions, yards and reception touchdowns.

From 2004-2006 he collected 241 catches, 2,989 yards and 32 touchdowns and was named an All-Pro all three seasons. He is third in career receptions for tight ends with 927, trailing only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten and first in touchdowns with 114.

Over the last three seasons he has sen a dip in his usage and production and over the last two seasons, Hunter Henry has replaced him as the starting tight end.

Gates is sixth among all players in career receiving touchdowns, 20th in receptions and 30th in yards with 11,508.