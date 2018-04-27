Former LSU RB Derrius Guice Falls to Redskins at No. 59 Amid Reports of Off-Field Concerns

There were reports surfacing that Derrius Guice was falling because of previously unreported issues such as showing up late to pre-draft meetings.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 27, 2018

Running back Derrius Guice was selected by the Redskins late in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

Guice was projected to be a first- or second-round pick going into the draft, but reports began to surface Friday that pointed to potential off-field issues teams might have with the former LSU Tiger.

There were rumors that TMZ was waiting until he was selected to release a report detailing some potential "bombshell" regarding Guice, but that was refuted.

It was reported Guice was late to pre-draft meetings with some teams, that there was an incident from college that was previously unreported that teams were looking into and that he is "immature" and "high-maintenance."

In his three years at LSU, Guice ran for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 250 yards and three scores.

