Josh Rosen was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft. Arizona head coach Steve Wilks says Sam Bradford, who was signed as a free agent, will be the team's starting quarterback for this year, according to AZCentral.com.

In March, Bradford signed a one-year deal worth $20 million with a second-year option for an additional $20 million. He started just two games in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings before injuring his knee and being replaced by Case Keenum.

“We got Sam to be our starting quarterback and I would still say that is the case,” Wilks said. “I’m very excited about Josh ... what he can bring. Every position is open for competition.”

In his press conference, Rosen was visibly upset about being picked 10th overall. He told reporters, "There were nine mistakes made ahead of me."

Rosen was the fourth quarterback selected after Baker Mayfield (No. 1, Cleveland Browns), Sam Darnold (No. 3, New York Jets) and Josh Allen (No. 7, Buffalo Bills).