Steve Wilks: Sam Bradford Is Cardinals' Starting QB, Josh Rosen To Compete For Job

Despite drafting Josh Rosen, Sam Bradord is expected to be the Cardinals' starting QB.

By Chris Chavez
April 27, 2018

Josh Rosen was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft. Arizona head coach Steve Wilks says Sam Bradford, who was signed as a free agent, will be the team's starting quarterback for this year, according to AZCentral.com.

In March, Bradford signed a one-year deal worth $20 million with a second-year option for an additional $20 million. He started just two games in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings before injuring his knee and being replaced by Case Keenum.

“We got Sam to be our starting quarterback and I would still say that is the case,” Wilks said. “I’m very excited about Josh ... what he can bring. Every position is open for competition.”

In his press conference, Rosen was visibly upset about being picked 10th overall. He told reporters, "There were nine mistakes made ahead of me."

Rosen was the fourth quarterback selected after Baker Mayfield (No. 1, Cleveland Browns), Sam Darnold (No. 3, New York Jets) and Josh Allen (No. 7, Buffalo Bills).

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)