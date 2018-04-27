The Raiders traded the No. 89 pick and the No. 217 pick to the Rams to move up to No. 87 to select former LSU pass rusher Arden Key.

Key was viewed as a first-round talent and was projected to go in the top 10 as recently as December, but off-field concerns lowered his stock.

After a stellar 2016 with the Tigers, Key unexpectedly left the program before eventually returning four months later after addressing some "personal issues," according to Ross Dellenger of The Advocate. He had surgery in May for a partially torn rotator cuff, according to Dellenger, and left college voluntarily to go to rehab for marijuana, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Key had 11 sacks during his sophomore year in 2016, but only had five sacks his freshman year and four sacks in 2017.

Last season the Raiders were tied for 24th in the league with 31 sacks and Khalil Mack led the team with 10.5.