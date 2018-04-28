Marjory Stoneman Douglas Football Team Members, Family of Aaron Feis Announce NFL Draft Picks

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team and family members of Parkland shooting victim Aaron Feis announced Dolphins' draft picks.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 28, 2018

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team and family members of Parkland shooting victim Aaron Feis announced the Dolphins fourth-round pick on Saturday at the NFL draft. 

The group announced the No. 123 pick, which was tight end Durham Smythe from Notre Dame. 

Feis, who also worked as a security guard at the high school, was one of the 17 people killed after a former student opened fire at the school Feb. 14. He is remembered as a hero who shielded students during the attack.

The Dolphins have supported the community since the shooting, donating to the family of Feis and families of the other victims. Other athletes have supported the school as well. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)