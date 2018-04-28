Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team and family members of Parkland shooting victim Aaron Feis announced the Dolphins fourth-round pick on Saturday at the NFL draft.

The group announced the No. 123 pick, which was tight end Durham Smythe from Notre Dame.

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team and family members of Aaron Feis announce the @MiamiDolphins' fourth-round pick. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zVsTxYRq1r — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2018

Feis, who also worked as a security guard at the high school, was one of the 17 people killed after a former student opened fire at the school Feb. 14. He is remembered as a hero who shielded students during the attack.

The Dolphins have supported the community since the shooting, donating to the family of Feis and families of the other victims. Other athletes have supported the school as well.