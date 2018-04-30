2018 NFL Win Total: Over Unders for All Teams

Which NFL team is projected to win the most games in 2018?

By Scooby Axson
April 30, 2018

The New England Patriots are favored to win the most regular season games this season, according to Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Oddsmakers like the five-time Super Bowl champions, projecting them to win 11 games in 2018.

The Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are projected to win 10.5 wins, with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at 10.

The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals re projected to win 5.5 games.

The San Francisco 49ers opened at 9. The 49ers went 6–10 in 2017, but won their last five regular season games.

Here are the projected 2018 win totals, according to Westgate SuperBook.

Patriots – 11
Eagles – 10.5
Steelers – 10.5
Packers –  10
Vikings – 10
Saints – 9.5
Rams – 9.5
Falcons – 9
Panthers – 9
Jaguars – 9
Chargers – 9
49ers ​– 9
Cowboys – 8.5
Texans – 8.5
Chiefs – 8.5
Ravens – 8
Lions – 8
Raiders – 8
Seahawks – 8
Titans – 8
Bengals – 7
Broncos – 7
Redskins – 7
Bills – 6.5
Colts – 6.5
Bears – 6.5
Giants – 6.5
Buccaneers – 6.5
Dolphins – 6
Jets – 6
Cardinals – 5.5
Browns – 5.5

